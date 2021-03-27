OPINION

Educational mobilization

The derailment of the educational process over the past year represents an incalculable destruction of intangible capital caused by the pandemic which continues to this day. 

It is true that priority is now being given to the reopening of schools, as there is now the possibility of conducting rapid tests. 

The next challenge will be to cover all the lost ground from the continued lockdown. 

It is a challenge that must mobilize all those involved in education – both the Ministry of Education and the teachers.

