Helping people pull through

The pandemic may be in its final phase but for many of our fellow citizens the light at the end of the tunnel is dim.

Many Greeks have been forced to spend money they had set aside and have now exceeded their ability to cope financially.

Vaccines, tests and support measures are one answer to the problem, but the pandemic is postponing the day when we will return to normal.

It takes patience, not unfounded optimism or contradictory predictions that cause confusion.

We will win this battle, as well as the next one to create jobs and help society stand on its own two feet.

But for now, we have to help the many people who are being tested by the difficulties to pull through.