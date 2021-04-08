Harmful guesswork
One would have expected that those who deal with the coronavirus pandemic in a formal capacity – politicians and doctors – would have learned their lesson by now.
Their arbitrary statements on health measures and their possible suspension may serve the need of the moment for media attention, but in fact they end up doing great damage.
Not because the official denial that follows their guesswork carries a political cost for the government, but rather because it increases confusion and resentment within society at large.