Certificate of freedom

The voices in favor of a controlled lifting of restrictive measures, which, in any case, are not being observed, are becoming more and more convincing.

The dilemma is very difficult. However, whatever one believes, a safe, interim tool would be to use the vaccination certificate at least for travel – and, on a secondary level, for other activities.

There is no reason to restrict the freedoms of those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, or those who have recovered and have antibodies, as they do not pose a threat to public health.