OPINION

Certificate of freedom

The voices in favor of a controlled lifting of restrictive measures, which, in any case, are not being observed, are becoming more and more convincing. 

The dilemma is very difficult. However, whatever one believes, a safe, interim tool would be to use the vaccination certificate at least for travel – and, on a secondary level, for other activities. 

There is no reason to restrict the freedoms of those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, or those who have recovered and have antibodies, as they do not pose a threat to public health.

READ MORE
Lawmakers, some under quarantine at home for Covid-19, are sworn in during the first session of the new Parliament in Sofia, on Thursday. [Reuters]
OPINION

Trouble still brewing in the Balkans

voting-by-mail-is-by-far-the-best-solution-for-greeks-abroad
OPINION

Voting by mail is by far the best solution for Greeks abroad

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge (r) speaks to the press during a visit to a vaccination center with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias (l) in Athens, on Friday. [InTime News]
OPINION

WHO’s new Athens office spearheading quality care

European Union leaders may have hailed Joe Biden’s election as the return of a more traditional president to the White House, but this does not mean the transatlantic alliance will pick up where it left off before Donald Trump. [AP]
OPINION

Continental drift

A handout photo made available by the Turkish Foreign Ministry's press office shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (L) during a press conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on 15 April 2021. [EPA/Turkish Foreign Ministry]
OPINION

The moment of truth in Greek-Turkish relations

OPINION

Frankness may do the trick