OPINION

Harmful prophecies

The inevitable extension of pandemic restrictions in Greece over the Orthodox Easter holiday demonstrates the damage done by premature declarations asserting that the government would lift the ban on travel between regions.

Statements of that sort regrettably cultivated false expectations and, at the same time, fueled public complacency. 

From now on, officials should stick to the statement that “future decisions will hinge upon epidemiological data,” no matter how cliche it sounds.

It has repeatedly been proven that prophecies can seriously damage public health.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 14. [Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters]
Set the world order and avoid the next cold war

Draghi’s attack on Erdogan

Certificate of freedom

Lawmakers, some under quarantine at home for Covid-19, are sworn in during the first session of the new Parliament in Sofia, on Thursday. [Reuters]
Trouble still brewing in the Balkans

Voting by mail is by far the best solution for Greeks abroad

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge (r) speaks to the press during a visit to a vaccination center with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias (l) in Athens, on Friday. [InTime News]
WHO’s new Athens office spearheading quality care