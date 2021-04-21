Harmful prophecies

The inevitable extension of pandemic restrictions in Greece over the Orthodox Easter holiday demonstrates the damage done by premature declarations asserting that the government would lift the ban on travel between regions.

Statements of that sort regrettably cultivated false expectations and, at the same time, fueled public complacency.

From now on, officials should stick to the statement that “future decisions will hinge upon epidemiological data,” no matter how cliche it sounds.

It has repeatedly been proven that prophecies can seriously damage public health.