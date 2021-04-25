OPINION

Investing in the young

No one needed a survey to understand that the pandemic has widened the gap between generations. 

Many young people feel excluded. Schoolchildren have been cut off from the classroom environment; freshmen have barely made it to their university’s amphitheater; unskilled workers are exposed to a volatile job market; scientists are without a career path worthy of their qualifications. 

This generation, which stepped from one crisis into another, is in danger of turning against the political system. 

Economic policy must be geared toward encouraging them to live and release their creative forces in Greece. Without them, no economic recovery is possible.

