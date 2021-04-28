Irresponsible and dangerous

Both European and national health authorities have ruled on the safety of the coronavirus vaccines that are available to people in Greece and other European Union member-states. They all agree that these four specific vaccines represent the only way that our societies will be able to emerge from the pandemic.

That this message should be undermined with public comments by scientists who have nothing essential to add to the conversation except vague and unsubstantiated doubts is irresponsible and also dangerous.

The only thing we can say with any real certainty is that too much skepticism toward the vaccines ultimately endangers lives.