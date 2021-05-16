Proof of determination

There was hope that the much-touted “return to normalcy” would not be just an empty slogan; that, after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, Greece would indeed be in a position to shape a new normality.

That optimism seems to be vindicated by a series of initiatives that defy old taboos, including university reform (scrapping the departments that were born out of clientelist tactics of the past), the modernization of labor legislation, and plans for a pay-as-you-earn social security system for the country’s youth.

All that is proof the government is determined to push ahead with necessary reforms. The euphoria surrounding the reopening of economic and social activity could provide a psychological boost for progressive reforms.