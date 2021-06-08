OPINION

Antidote to hesitancy

It is becoming abundantly clear that the campaign message about the importance of vaccinations in the fight to stop the pandemic is not reaching every part of the country.

There are still too many pockets of hesitancy and complacency that may become the cause of outbreaks that jeopardize that effort in the future.

Perhaps one antidote to this skepticism is for the state to place its trust in local doctors and enlist their help in the public information campaign, turning them into ambassadors of the vaccination drive by raising awareness.

