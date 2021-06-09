OPINION

Environmental cooperation

The plague of “sea snot” threatening the Sea of Marmara – a buildup of a naturally-occurring green sludge formed by dense algal blooms which can be harmful to marine life – should serve as a reminder for both Ankara and Athens: When it comes to environmental issues, collaboration between neighbors is the only way to go.

Environmental cooperation is an area which is perfectly suited for the much-touted “positive agenda” between the two Aegean neighbors, without delays and obstructionist tactics

READ MORE
A derelict building is seen in the uninhabited Famagusta suburb of Varosha, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus. The US and the EU should understand that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats are real, the author says.
OPINION

The moment of truth has arrived for the Cyprus issue

[InTime News]
OPINION

Reciprocity in travel between the EU and the US

OPINION

Antidote to hesitancy

from-greek-to-greek-a-personal-journey
OPINION

From Greek to Greek, a personal journey

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Marine One prior to boarding Air Force One on his way back to Washington DC at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, on Friday. [Reuters]
OPINION

A gripping situation

A derelict building is seen in the uninhabited Famagusta suburb of Varosha, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus. The US and the EU should understand that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats are real, the author says.
OPINION

Time to end the Cyprus arms embargo