The plague of “sea snot” threatening the Sea of Marmara – a buildup of a naturally-occurring green sludge formed by dense algal blooms which can be harmful to marine life – should serve as a reminder for both Ankara and Athens: When it comes to environmental issues, collaboration between neighbors is the only way to go.

Environmental cooperation is an area which is perfectly suited for the much-touted “positive agenda” between the two Aegean neighbors, without delays and obstructionist tactics