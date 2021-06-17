OPINION

Inoculation and perks

The introduction of certain additional liberties for people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is not, as some said in Parliament yesterday, a divisive measure.

It is, if anything, the state’s clear-cut duty to lift restrictions on people who have chosen not to pose a public health risk that endangers society as a whole. It is also the same step that other European Union member-states are about to take.

Any confusion that may arise over the vaccination process cannot be a pretext for cheap demagoguery to undermine such a crucial undertaking.

