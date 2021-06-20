OPINION

A confident rebranding

It’s something we achieved in the 1960s: making Greece fashionable, reintroducing it to the world not just as the home of so many marvelous ancient and historical monuments, but as a modern, Mediterranean country with a distinctive local culture.

Without going back to that model – which ended up becoming touristy and twee – Greece can rebuild a new global name for itself, a brand if you will, that will rely on its heritage but also tap the creative forces of the present day.

To do this, it must be confident and outward-looking; not phobic and constrained.

