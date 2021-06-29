OPINION

Dragging down the driver

Public education was the key driver of upward social mobility in post-World War II Greece and it can serve that role again if it’s allowed. To do so, it needs to expand into new fields, submit to new standards – and evaluations – and revive the practice of cultivating pockets of excellence that will serve as a paradigm for all other schools.

Those trying to sabotage the important undertaking of elevating public education are exposing themselves in the eyes of public opinion. They are exposing themselves as the interest-driven rearguard that they are, seeking inertia at the expense of pupils who cannot afford to buy better education services.

