Justice for more people

The cliche that the burdens of the social security system are borne by the younger generations is not without merit.

Now, for the first time, young people under the age of 35 will have the alternative of a more rewarding – and therefore fairer – system, through the new law that is being introduced by the government.

This change must be highlighted against the claims of the opposition that a similar system was introduced by Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Furthermore, the scope of the regulation should be expanded to include more insured and older people – in fact, as many as the current system allows.