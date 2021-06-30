Immunity is the only aim

Even if the newly announced multi-tier system for entering restaurants and cultural venues can be implemented, even if the objections to its complexity prove to be excessive, the main issue remains: Vaccination must move forward.

Separating those who have been vaccinated from those who haven’t isn’t an end in itself. The only aim is achieving immunity to Covid-19. This is why the announced plan for separating individuals could have been much simpler: Only the vaccinated should be allowed indoors.