OPINION

A key wager

Recent government measures regarding indoor leisure activities are to a significant extent experimental. We will have to wait and see the degree to which the restrictions can serve as a motivation for vaccination against Covid-19 (some of the activities will be permitted to vaccinated individuals only).

However, this ultimate objective – and the more immediate need to preventing the virus from spreading due to crowds – cannot possibly be achieved without strict monitoring on the part of the authorities.

The outcome will be decided by their ability to guarantee the implementation of what is a rather complex set of rules.

Widespread violations of the measures will result in a health as well as moral hazard.

