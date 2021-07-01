Responsibility, accountability

The court decision ruling that the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has to pay people who are retiring compensation for delays in the issuance of their pensions has brought the question of personal accountability in the civil service back to the fore.

The people who work for the state, regardless of the position they occupy in the hierarchy, cannot be absolved of all responsibility when they fail to carry out their assigned task.

They cannot expect not to have to give any answers or suffer any consequences when their inefficiency or inadequacy results in a bureaucratic nightmare for citizens.