Investor confidence

When there is a will and a clear direction, the country moves forward.

This tried and tested principle is being verified as significant investments and major projects are now appearing on the horizon.

We have lost a lot of time in the past either due to inaction or obsessive ideologies. Many of the obstacles that have always existed remain for every investor, big or small.

But it is important that investors and markets that always operate on the basis of reasonable expectations and sangfroid are showing confidence in the country.