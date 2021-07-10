The conversation about the protection of Greece’s cultural and natural heritage has already started and the prime minister has demonstrated his interest in and sensitivity regarding this subject.

The country is expected to embark on a number of major development projects and see tourism take off in the coming years, which puts us at a critical crossroads right now.

For there to be a proper and constructive dialogue, though, it must be carried out without taboos and without our being influenced by obsessions. It is crucial that we maintain a balance between moderation and hyperbole.