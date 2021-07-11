OPINION

Capable politicians

Greece needs a new breed of politician who will once and for all replace the “amphitheater orators” who blossomed during the restoration of democracy and ruled the country for years.

Having party stripes and being adept in the art of politicking is no longer important to society. What citizens want are capable politicians who will provide solutions to complex problems and set ambitious targets, both for themselves and for the country.

The experts in backroom deals, big talk and empty promises will always be around and will occasionally be elected, but the hope is that they will start losing support and usefulness as society progresses.

