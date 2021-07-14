Straight talk
The Holy Synod, the ruling body of Greece’s Orthodox Church, has issued a clear message in favor of vaccinations, describing the inoculation program as the only instrument to ward off the coronavirus pandemic.
Furthermore, the church leadership vowed to isolate priests who preach against vaccinations.
It would be great if the straight talk coming from the direction of the Church were imitated by other influential agents in the public sphere, including the country’s political parties.