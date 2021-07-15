OPINION

No tricks

Greece has always been in favor of establishing functional relations with Ankara on the basis of international law and the use of the International Court of Justice in The Hague. 

If Turkey agrees with this course of action, even under pressure from the United States, the European Union, and its economic problems, it will be a welcome development – as long as it is public, clear and concerns only the settlement of the existing pending issues of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone. 

It will be welcome, that is, if it is not another “oriental trick.”

