Unvaccinated tourism workers

As the pandemic re-emerges in Greece, the key priority must be protecting public health. The premature signs of complacency, also from the direction of government officials, and poor monitoring of the measures did not help the situation.

Meanwhile, many businesspeople evidently did not care to protect the tourism product. This is a fact that is reflected in the large number of unvaccinated tourism workers. One possible solution to the problem would be to deprive their employers of state aid.

