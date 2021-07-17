OPINION

One-way street

The government is about to introduce a regulation that will require the payment of social security contributions with every invoice issued for services provided.

This method had been introduced for a few specific cases of services, but it gradually evolved into one of the legal ways of avoiding paying social security contributions.

However, if social security contributions are not reduced, closing the window to legal social security avoidance will only open the door to undeclared work and social security evasion.

