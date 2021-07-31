Shared responsibility
The public debate about the Covid-19 pandemic and how to combat it has tended to distinguish government from individual responsibility.
However, there has been very little discussion about the responsibility of non-state agents: Scientific bodies, like doctors’ associations, have an obligation to expel the voices of superstition from their ranks.
Meanwhile, smaller and bigger businesses, especially those which operate in very crowded conditions, need to ensure the immunity of their staff and clients.