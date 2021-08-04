OPINION

Essential protection

Crimes against women who are killed by their partners are growing into an almost daily occurrence, which stresses the need for the state to do more.

This entails improving the mechanisms for identifying cases of domestic abuse and protecting victims. It means supplying law enforcement with protocols for dealing with such sensitive cases.

Violence against women is very much a cultural phenomenon. Until this changes, though, until the younger generations are taught to think differently, we need actual measures.

READ MORE
The Olympic rings are seen on a barge in the water near a replica of the Statue of Liberty in Tokyo on Thursday. [AP]
OPINION

The Olympic Games and the future

eib-helping-greece-look-to-the-future
ECONOMY

EIB helping Greece look to the future

[EPA]
OPINION

A Mini-Schengen in the Balkans

strategic-deadlock
OPINION

Strategic deadlock

OPINION

Accountable telecoms

the-superhuman-and-the-inhuman
OPINION

The superhuman and the inhuman