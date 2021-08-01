Accountable telecoms

Telecommunications have a key role to play in helping spur growth in the new economy. But their fundamental importance must be reflected in the way that telecom providers operate.

Telecom operators must provide reliable services that must, at the very least, be compatible with their rates, which are well above the European Union average.

This is not just a question of competitiveness. The absence of reliable telecommunications is a problem for the market, for education and for the state.

Every company, not just public corporations, should be held accountable for the quality of services they provide.