OPINION

Accountable telecoms

Telecommunications have a key role to play in helping spur growth in the new economy. But their fundamental importance must be reflected in the way that telecom providers operate.

Telecom operators must provide reliable services that must, at the very least, be compatible with their rates, which are well above the European Union average.

This is not just a question of competitiveness. The absence of reliable telecommunications is a problem for the market, for education and for the state.

Every company, not just public corporations, should be held accountable for the quality of services they provide.

READ MORE
the-superhuman-and-the-inhuman
OPINION

The superhuman and the inhuman

OPINION

Shared responsibility

OPINION

Greece has switched gear

the-middle-class-pendulum
OPINION

The middle class pendulum

OPINION

Silence is not enough

[InTime News]
OPINION

A democratic Greece that can do better