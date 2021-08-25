Irresponsible unionism

Unionists representing the country’s healthcare workers claim that only a small percentage of their colleagues have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, for the sake of this small minority, they are urging the entirety of the National Health System’s workforce to mutiny, demanding that those who have been vaccinated refuse to submit their immunity certificates to the relevant authorities so they can create a record of the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The unionists’ stance is a discredit to the sector that has kept the health system on its feet through the pandemic. It also encourages those who want to undermine it. The state cannot bow to such blackmail.