OPINION

Dangerous populism

The presence of three main opposition party lawmakers at Thursday’s protest rally in the capital by healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is much more than a mistake fueled by demagoguery.

It was an act of blatant disregard for public health.

Dozens of people in this country who could have been saved if they had just gotten their coronavirus vaccines are dying every day, so it is unconscionable that any political party should be sending out mixed signals about where it stands on the issue.

[InTime News]
[Civil Protection Ministry/ANA-MPA]
