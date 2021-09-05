OPINION

Do it like Portugal

We keep coming back to this comparison because it is convenient and Greece has so many similarities to Portugal. But why did it take Portugal only three years to exit its own bailout program?

How did it manage to reach herd immunity in time? How did it manage to reorganize civil protection in an exemplary manner?

The answer can only be found in its political culture. In Lisbon, political parties recognize that there are problems that go beyond partisan affiliations. In Athens, everything is seen as political game of roulette.

READ MORE
A man is seen at the stand of NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli firm known for its Pegasus spyware enabling the remote surveillance of smartphones, at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, on February 4, 2020. [Reuters]
OPINION

The insidious threat of spyware

Mikis Theodorakis is seen visiting the island of Makronissos, where he was exiled during the 1967-74 military dictatorship, in May 2003. [ANA-MPA]
OPINION

‘Karamanlis or tanks’

a-place-in-posterity
OPINION

A place in posterity

OPINION

Tools to tackle arson

OPINION

Dangerous populism

[InTime News]
OPINION

The legend and Mikis