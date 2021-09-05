Do it like Portugal

We keep coming back to this comparison because it is convenient and Greece has so many similarities to Portugal. But why did it take Portugal only three years to exit its own bailout program?

How did it manage to reach herd immunity in time? How did it manage to reorganize civil protection in an exemplary manner?

The answer can only be found in its political culture. In Lisbon, political parties recognize that there are problems that go beyond partisan affiliations. In Athens, everything is seen as political game of roulette.