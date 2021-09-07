OPINION

Signs of maturity

Climate change and civil protection are massive challenges and the choice of the new minister for this task is an exceptional one.

Greece can only advance when the selection of officials for such crucial positions comes, first, from the massive pool of Hellenism at large and, secondly, is not influenced by ideological or partisan concerns.

We are maturing as a country and can only hope that our political system also matures with us, shedding its tendency to tear into every decision, person and initiative, be it the former armed forces chief who turned down the post or the person who eventually took on this enormous responsibility.

