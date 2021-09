All experts agree that the next wave of the pandemic is imminent, with the reopening of schools and the change of weather serving as the trigger.

They also agree that there is no other way to stop the next wave than the vaccines.

It is on this solid evidence that countries such as Italy and the US have decided to expand the scope of mandatory vaccinations.

The margins of persuasion have been exhausted. We can see the danger looming.

It is better to make the painful decisions now.