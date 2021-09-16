OPINION

Value systems

The digital market feeds and is fed by fanaticism, slander and hostility. This is what the prime minister has described as the “internet sewer,” to point out that a “gap in values” separates him from these methods.

But those who try to build political careers online, dividing and provoking, even resorting to racist extremism, do not belong to just one party. 

Invoking a value system is convincing only when it applies in every circumstance, regardless of personal and partisan affiliations.

