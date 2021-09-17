OPINION

Assimilation and security

The granting of Greek citizenship to Veronica, the mother of basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is a good opportunity for a couple of observations.

To begin with, it was not just a humanitarian duty but also highlights the state’s obligation to implement assimilation policies for people who have chosen to make their home in Greece.

This is a policy that has nothing to do with safeguarding the country’s borders. A modern state can do both, without feeling insecure and certainly without hysteria.

