No-cost populism

There is no such thing as “mutual defense assistance” without reciprocity. There is no such thing as an international agreement that only contains benefits and no obligations. It’s obvious.

No ally would be prepared to commit to helping us if we weren’t prepared to do the same – at least to the extent that we could in terms of capabilities.

The populist strategy of promising no-cost benefits – borrowed money without strings – is something Greece has paid for dearly. The same strategy has been brought back today, without qualms, in the extremely sensitive field of national defense.