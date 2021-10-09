OPINION

Athens in a jam

It’s not as if everything is at a halt in the Greek capital. The progress in the situation with regard to cleanliness and sanitation, for example, is more than apparent. When it comes to traffic congestion, though, things have become quite unbearable again.

This, of course, is not the task of a single municipal authority, nor can the regional authority do anything on its own. What is needed is for the capital’s entire transportation map to be overhauled so that thousands of work hours are not wasted in traffic jams.

City Life
READ MORE
A man draped in the Greek flag holds up a homemade sign with a cross reading ‘No to vaccines’ and ‘Repent’ at a rally organized to oppose mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19, in downtown Athens, on August 29. [Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]
OPINION

Incensed anti-vaxxers

the-pandemic-generation-returns-to-school
OPINION

The pandemic generation returns to school

lessons-in-vaccination
OPINION

Lessons in vaccination

tsitsipas-everyone-and-the-virus
OPINION

Tsitsipas, everyone and the virus

black-holes-in-fragile-universes
OPINION

Black holes in fragile universes

A man holds a placard during a big march in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 25, demanding the faster rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
OPINION

Unjust and ineffective