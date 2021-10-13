Essential justice

The investigation into the causes of the horrific blaze that tore through the seaside town of Mati near Athens in July 2018, killing 102 people, appears to be bearing fruit as the prosecutor has proposed that a total of 27 should stand trial.

This trial must take place. Not in the service of political revanchism, but rather as not to perpetuate the impression that even when dozens of lives are lost the state is completely incapable of attributing responsibility where it is due and learning from its mistakes.