OPINION

Unity in sadness

Sadness over the death of Fofi Gennimata, the 56-year-old leader of the center-left Movement for Change party who passed away on Monday at an Athens hospital after a long battle with cancer, has brought the Greek people a little closer together, and united the political class. 

Allies and rivals came together in a rare moment of harmony to lay her to rest yesterday. The funeral also served as a painful reminder that politics does not need to be a perpetual battle. Now let us hope that the reminder sticks.

