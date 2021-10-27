OPINION

The past as guide

Officials have repeatedly and openly acknowledged that they underestimated the health risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic last year in the northern port city of Thessaloniki. 

That experience now seems to have been forgotten.

Sure, any comparison has to take into consideration that the majority of the Greek population are now vaccinated against the virus. Local data nevertheless point to high risk. They suggest that the government should adopt stricter measures over mass gatherings.

This is not an issue of politics or ideology, but rather of public health.{TXT_ART}

