OPINION

Stereotypes and divisions

To increase the level of immunity against the coronavirus via vaccination and avert the worst for the national healthcare system, everyone agrees that the first thing you need is persuasion. 

However, derogatory comments, the use of stereotypes and divisive tactics are not helpful to any persuasion strategy. It is not useful to blame churchgoers collectively or so-called “local peculiarities.”

We are not trying to solve some dogmatic schism. We are trying to deal with a massive public health crisis.

