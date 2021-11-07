OPINION

No other way

The assumptions on which the government hammered out its pandemic policy for the autumn have been shaken, if not completely overturned.

There is only one way to avoid a relapse and for the public health system to withstand the pressure without the implementation of horizontal measures, and that is to ramp up the country’s vaccination program against the coronavirus.

A decision to make vaccination certificates valid only if a person has received a booster shot would be a step in the right direction. 

Meanwhile, state authorities at every level should not give up on their efforts to turn around vaccine hesitant individuals. Yes, it is a daunting task, but there is no other way.

