The assumptions on which the government hammered out its pandemic policy for the autumn have been shaken, if not completely overturned.

There is only one way to avoid a relapse and for the public health system to withstand the pressure without the implementation of horizontal measures, and that is to ramp up the country’s vaccination program against the coronavirus.

A decision to make vaccination certificates valid only if a person has received a booster shot would be a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, state authorities at every level should not give up on their efforts to turn around vaccine hesitant individuals. Yes, it is a daunting task, but there is no other way.