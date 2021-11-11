Addicts of the lockdown

There are some representatives of specific economic sectors who seem to be addicted to the benefits handed out during the lockdowns.

They seem unaware that they are active in an economy with by far the highest public debt in the eurozone, and are already asking for new state aid, although no restrictions have been imposed by the government on their operation.

After two years with the pandemic, the state’s resilience has been exhausted.

Those economic sectors need to show that they have a basic grasp of the economic risks.