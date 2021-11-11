OPINION

Addicts of the lockdown

There are some representatives of specific economic sectors who seem to be addicted to the benefits handed out during the lockdowns.

They seem unaware that they are active in an economy with by far the highest public debt in the eurozone, and are already asking for new state aid, although no restrictions have been imposed by the government on their operation. 

After two years with the pandemic, the state’s resilience has been exhausted.

Those economic sectors need to show that they have a basic grasp of the economic risks.

READ MORE
greece-and-switzerland-closely-linked-in-history-and-partnership
OPINION

Greece and Switzerland: Closely linked in history and partnership

[AP]
OPINION

The Evros example

OPINION

Project gridlock?

The rules of free competition law aim to safeguard collective interests such as a competitive market structure, consumer welfare and economic freedom. [SOOC]
ECONOMY

Enhancing the effectiveness of NCA investigative powers

OPINION

Is the EU listening?

Attendants and a security worker scan customers’ digital Covid vaccination certificates at the entrance of a store in Syntagma Square, downtown Athens, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
OPINION

Government challenges and risks