Myopic protests

One needs to look at major public works, such as the Acropolis Museum in Athens, evaluate their status and contribution to today’s world, and bring back to mind how shortsighted the fierce protests that delayed their construction really were.

After that, one needs to project these lessons onto the haunted worksites for the construction of the Thessaloniki metro.

The debate around the antiquities brought to light during the metro construction, and what to do with them, was exhausting. The Greek courts have issued their verdict on the matter. It is unacceptable that small minorities are still seeking to upend the public interest.