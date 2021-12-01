OPINION

Self-evident changes

Staff-related problems are just one of the reasons why the EFKA social security fund has repeatedly failed to carry out its most basic mission.

Letting things remain as they are would simply extend the bureaucratic deadlock the state-run organization finds itself in. Instead, bolstering the service with executives from the private sector and, more importantly, introducing performance criteria and linking them to remuneration – or to penalties where they are found to fall short – are simply the self-evident steps toward the system’s rationalization.

The majority of conscientious public employees only stand to benefit – and so do citizens.

