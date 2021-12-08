OPINION

Democracy in parties

The first reactions from Greece’s main opposition, leftist SYRIZA, to the open leadership election held by the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) party demonstrate a relapse into its old reflexes of blind political confrontation. 

SYRIZA would have benefited if, instead of its usual statements, it approached these developments with a spirit of understanding.

It would have helped itself if it took the chance to learn from the standards of democracy demonstrated by an opposition party.

