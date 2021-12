Our society trusts renowned experts who can inform us about complex and sensitive issues, without taboos.

We embrace them when we come across them in the cacophony and viciousness of today’s world. We require them to tell the truth, as scientists and self-respecting people.

Their job is neither to cover up problems nor to become a tool of political exploitation.

So we have to protect them and say to our politicians, on all sides, “Don’t shoot the professor!”