Social compliance

If the two years since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic are any guide, it is safe to say that the effectiveness of safety measures against Covid-19 relies largely on social attitudes.

The government’s decision, announced Tuesday, to reopen schools on January 10 as planned will be vindicated insofar as teachers, parents and pupils all abide by the safety protocols put in place to stem the spread of the virus.

Everyone must safeguard the operation of schools by treating it as a vital social need. At the same time, they must steer away from pointless whining or cheap allegations only serving political ends.

