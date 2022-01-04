OPINION

The dilemma over schools

The pandemic does not care about anyone’s plans or beliefs. The government, however, has adopted a firm position: That of all the different functions of economic and social life, education will be the last to be suspended. 

A tough decision concerning whether schools reopen after the holidays must now be made bearing several factors in mind. The expected health benefits of keeping them closed should be weighed against the severe psychological and social impact of keeping children at home. 

There is no safe choice. Apart from epidemiologists, however, child psychologists must also be heard.

Education Politics
READ MORE
OPINION

The school debate

University students hold banners outside Parliament against planned education reforms that would allow police to patrol campuses, in Athens, on February 11. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
OPINION

We can’t afford to waste any more time

growth-or-parasitism
OPINION

Growth or parasitism?

lasting-and-meaningful-reforms
OPINION

Lasting and meaningful reforms

[InTime News]
OPINION

Will Kerameus’ education reform make the cut?

a-necessary-solution
OPINION

A necessary solution