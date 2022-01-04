The dilemma over schools

The pandemic does not care about anyone’s plans or beliefs. The government, however, has adopted a firm position: That of all the different functions of economic and social life, education will be the last to be suspended.

A tough decision concerning whether schools reopen after the holidays must now be made bearing several factors in mind. The expected health benefits of keeping them closed should be weighed against the severe psychological and social impact of keeping children at home.

There is no safe choice. Apart from epidemiologists, however, child psychologists must also be heard.