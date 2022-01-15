Derailing education

Many teaching hours have been lost in the last two years, during which an entire generation was deprived of in-person learning and the great benefits that stem from their being in the school environment.

Lately, titanic efforts have been made by the entire educational community to open and ensure the operation of schools for the benefits of students that have borne the brunt of the education shutdown, which has also compromised their future.

Given what is at stake, it would indeed be truly criminal to let school life be derailed by the “ritual” of student squatting.

The problem must definitely be addressed and confronted head on before it can spread.