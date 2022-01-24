OPINION

The three key changes

Society has heard the same diagnosis concerning what Greece needs again and again. It needs three major reforms, and it needs them urgently.

The first concerns a redrawing of the university map, with essential mergers between departments. The second is a shake-up of the National Health System, with measures to bolster primary care and a new plan for the country’s network of big hospitals. Justice is the third area that needs reforming so that it stops being the slowest system in Europe.

Making these changes may cause friction with certain local or professional interests and unions, but it no longer carries a political cost. Doing nothing will come at a much heavier price.

READ MORE
its-not-the-pipeline-stupid
EASTMED

It’s not the pipeline, stupid

[AP]
OPINION

The EastMed project and dilemmas over energy strategy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, seen at a welcoming ceremony in Ankara on Tuesday, are the only two players in the Balkans right now who can significantly influence developments in Bosnia-Herzegovina. [AP]
OPINION

Power games in the Balkans as Bosnia-Herzegovina teeters

[AP]
OPINION

Fundamental soft power weapons

People line up to vote for a new leader for the center-left coalition Movement for Change (KINAL) party, in Athens, on December 5. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
OPINION

The KINAL factor

OPINION

Essential digitization