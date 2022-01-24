The three key changes

Society has heard the same diagnosis concerning what Greece needs again and again. It needs three major reforms, and it needs them urgently.

The first concerns a redrawing of the university map, with essential mergers between departments. The second is a shake-up of the National Health System, with measures to bolster primary care and a new plan for the country’s network of big hospitals. Justice is the third area that needs reforming so that it stops being the slowest system in Europe.

Making these changes may cause friction with certain local or professional interests and unions, but it no longer carries a political cost. Doing nothing will come at a much heavier price.